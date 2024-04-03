site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Landry Shamet: Won't suit up Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Shamet (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Shamet will miss his 13th game in a row and currently doesn't have a timetable for a return. It would not be a surprise if his season is over.
