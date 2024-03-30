site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Landry Shamet: Remains out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Shamet (calf) will not play Sunday against the Heat.
This will be the 11th straight game on the shelf for Shamet, and he remains without a timetable for a return.
