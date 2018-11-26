76ers' Landry Shamet: Flawless from distance in win
Shamet established a new career high with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 127-125 win over the Nets.
Just 22 games into his NBA career, Shamet has already established himself as a bona fide marksman. The Wichita State product has drilled 39 percent of his three-point attempts for the season and seems to be settling into a groove in his role as one of the 76ers' first guards off the bench. Shamet has reached double figures in scoring in each of the last three contests, knocking down 10 of his 17 attempts from distance over that span.
