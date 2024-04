Batum is now listed as the 76ers' starting small forward for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Batum was initially set to come off the bench for the shorthanded 76ers but has replaced Buddy Hield in the starting five. Batum has started each of Philadelphia's last two games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 26.5 minutes.