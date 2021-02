Tucker generated 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Raptors 905.

Tucker was a bright spot for the Blue Coats on Wednesday as the team fell behind by a considerable margin early in the contest. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in each game this season and is averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 34.3 minutes per contest.