Tucker and the Bucks agreed to a new contract Thursday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Tucker was waived by Milwaukee earlier in the week, but he'll now return to the team for 2022-23 after signing a new contract Thursday. Tucker wasn't a part of head coach Mike Budenholzer's playoff rotation after joining the team in April, but he could have an opportunity to earn a bigger role next year if he has a good offseason.