Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that Covington (knee) isn't expected to play again this season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Though Nurse's announcement isn't official, Covington hasn't made enough progress in his recovery program from a bone bruise in his left knee for a return during the 76ers' postseason run to look realistic. Covington closed the regular season with just 29 appearances to his name, with none coming after Dec. 30. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.8 assists, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 16.8 minutes per contest.