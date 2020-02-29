Allen Crabbe: Bought out by Wolves
Crabbe (personal) agreed to a buy-out with the Wolves on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
By agreeing to a buyout before Sunday's deadline, Crabbe will still be eligible to play in the playoffs for another team. Whether or not a contender needs a player who's averaged 4.6 points on 17.7 minutes per game this season remains to be seen. Crabbe has shot a career-worst 30.3 percent from behind the arc this season, but he sunk those shots at a 37.8-percent clip or better in each of the four previous seasons.
