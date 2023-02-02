Roberson signed a contract Wednesday with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.

The 31-year-old Roberson has made 307 career regular-season appearances in the NBA, but he hasn't seen action in basketball's top league since March 3, 2021. After taking a layoff of nearly two years, Roberson will attempt to reboot his career in the G League, where he'll be joining the affiliate of the Thunder, with whom he spent most of his time in the NBA. If Roberson plays well in his initial games with the Blue, he could earn a 10-day deal with an NBA team before the 2022-23 season comes to a close.