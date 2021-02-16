Roberson is available to play in Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Roberson agreed to one-year deal with the team on Tuesday and is already available to play. The 29-year-old wing likely won't take on much of a role, if any, with this Brooklyn team considering he has only appeared in seven NBA games since January 2018 while recovering from knee surgery. Roberson has yet to appear in any games so far this season.