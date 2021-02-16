Roberson agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract Tuesday with the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brooklyn intends to waive Norvel Pelle to make room for Roberson, who will reunite with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant (hamstring). Though he frequently started alongside Durant on the wing in Oklahoma City from 2013-14 through 2015-16, Roberson won't be in store for nearly as sizable of a role in Brooklyn. The 29-year-old has been sidelined for most of the past three years while recovering from January 2018 knee surgery, making only seven regular-season appearances since that procedure. Though Roberson is healthy again, he likely won't be asked to play more than a handful of minutes off the bench in situations where head coach Steve Nash wants a more defensive-minded wing in the lineup. Since his signing hasn't officially been announced, Roberson presumably won't be available for Tuesday's game in Phoenix, but he could join the Nets in Los Angeles when the team closes out its road trip with games Thursday versus the Lakers and Sunday versus the Clippers.