The Knicks signed Goodwin to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday.
Goodwin made 31 appearances for the Cavaliers in 2021-22, averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 13.9 minutes. He will likely spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
