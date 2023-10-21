Goodwin was waived by the Knicks on Saturday.
Goodwin agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with New York on Thursday, and the team now has ownership of his G League rights. He'll be a candidate to see time with the Westchester Knicks during the 2023-24 season.
