Brandon Goodwin: Tallies 23 points
Goodwin tallied 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over Windy City.
Goodwin facilitated the offense, attempting just five of his 15 shots from beyond the three-point line, knifing into the paint for a handful of easy buckets. A lack of peripheral stats would indicate Wednesday wasn't Goodwin's best game, but he'll look to bounce back against Saturday against the Skyforce.
