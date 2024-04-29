Green tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Bucks' 126-113 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the series.

After missing the final two games of the regular season with a left ankle sprain, Green was fully cleared ahead of the Bucks' first-round playoff matchup and has been included in the rotation in each of the first four contests of the series. He received his biggest workload yet Sunday, as the Bucks opened up more minutes in the backcourt for Green, Malik Beasley and Andre Jackson while Damian Lillard (Achilles) joined Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in street clothes and Bobby Portis was ejected in the first quarter. Lillard's status for Tuesday's Game 5 has yet to be determined, so Green could be in store for another 20-plus-minute role if Lillard is sidelined once again.