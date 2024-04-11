Green (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Orlando. He'll finish with two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and a steal across 16 minutes.

Green didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's game and it's now been revealed that he sustained a sprained ankle during the contest. The sharpshooter has been a key piece for Milwaukee off the bench during the second half of the season, so with a playoff spot clinched, the Bucks could be extra cautious with Green's injury moving forward. His next chance to play will come Friday at Oklahoma City.