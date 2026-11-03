Green posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Green provided an efficient perimeter scoring boost, accounting for four of Milwaukee's 15 made three-pointers while finishing with a team-best plus-12 rating. He played more minutes than starting forward Kyle Kuzma, who struggled throughout the contest. Green remains a useful specialist for managers seeking three-pointers, though his limited contributions outside scoring and long-range shooting cap his overall fantasy upside.