Bucks' Christian Wood: Dominates inside with 27-point double-double

Wood provided 27 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League second-round playoff loss to the Sixers.

Wood has been spectacular in Summer League play, and currently is ranked sixth in the league with 10.5 rebounds per game, and comes in at 13th in the league in scoring, with an 18.8 per game average. There isn't much else Wood can do to make a case for a promotion, but with Brook Lopez, John Henson, Thon Maker and the return of Ersan Ilyasova crowding up the depth chart, there may not be enough room for him on the roster.