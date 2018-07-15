Bucks' Christian Wood: Dominates inside with 27-point double-double
Wood provided 27 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League second-round playoff loss to the Sixers.
Wood has been spectacular in Summer League play, and currently is ranked sixth in the league with 10.5 rebounds per game, and comes in at 13th in the league in scoring, with an 18.8 per game average. There isn't much else Wood can do to make a case for a promotion, but with Brook Lopez, John Henson, Thon Maker and the return of Ersan Ilyasova crowding up the depth chart, there may not be enough room for him on the roster.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...