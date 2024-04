Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that Wood (knee) plans to be available for Game 3 of the opening-round series versus the Nuggets on Thursday.

Wood hasn't played since mid-March while rehabbing from an arthroscopic knee procedure, so even when he's available, the talented big man may be limited to a minor reserve role. Across 50 regular-season appearances (one start), Wood averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.