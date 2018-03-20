Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 12 points off bench Monday
Parker finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.
Parker has now shot the ball from the floor at or above 50 percent in all but one of his last seven contests as it seems the oft-injured athlete is starting to regain his feel shooting the ball. What makes Parker an asset however is not just his scoring, but his ability to contribute in other categories as well off the bench, as he consistently delivers stats to the assist and rebound categories while posting satisfying point totals.
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 12 off bench Friday
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Posts 15 points off the bench
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Notches 18 minutes Wednesday
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Cleared for Wednesday's back-to-back
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Left off injury report Wednesday
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores season-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss
