Bucks' JeQuan Lewis: Will participate in summer league

Lewis will play for the Bucks during summer league, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Lewis, who went undrafted out of VCU in 2017, spent all of last season with the G-League's Wisconsin Herd. There, he started in 16 of his 49 appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 28.0 minutes. He also shot 45.5 percent from the field and made 1.1 threes per tilt at 39.4 percent.