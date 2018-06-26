Bucks' JeQuan Lewis: Will participate in summer league
Lewis will play for the Bucks during summer league, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Lewis, who went undrafted out of VCU in 2017, spent all of last season with the G-League's Wisconsin Herd. There, he started in 16 of his 49 appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 28.0 minutes. He also shot 45.5 percent from the field and made 1.1 threes per tilt at 39.4 percent.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....