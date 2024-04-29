Beasley tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley entered the starting lineup Sunday with Damian Lillard (Achilles) being added to Milwaukee's inactive list, connecting on a team-high mark from three while ending three points shy of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Beasley reached double figures in scoring for the first time of the postseason, connecting on at least three threes in two straight outings. If Lillard is unable to return in a win-or-go-home Game 5, look for Beasley to return to the starting lineup or at least have a large role in the rotation for the Bucks.