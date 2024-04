Drell produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Drell finished the 2023-24 campaign with five straight games scoring in double figures but failed to record a third consecutive double-double after gabbing only eight boards. He finishes the regular season averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game.