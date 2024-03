Drell delivered 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Windy City's 98-94 G League win over College Park on Friday.

Drell led the Bulls in scoring while checking in second in rebounding to Adama Sanogo. The point total was Drell's third of 20+ in the last six contests, a period of time during which he's also posted a trio of three-pointers on three occasions.