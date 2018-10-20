Bulls' Kris Dunn: Expected to play Monday
Dunn (personal), who is out Saturday, is expected to play Monday against the Mavericks.
Dunn, who has been away due to the birth of his child, will re-join Chicago for the organization's third game of the year. He should enter the starting lineup and see a full complement of minutes.
