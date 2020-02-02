Dunn (knee) underwent a preliminary exam Sunday, which revealed a sprained MCL, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. The Bulls have yet to determine a timeline for Dunn's return.

Dunn was ruled out in advance of the Bulls' final game of the road trip Sunday in Toronto after sustaining the injury in the opening minute of Friday's 133-118 loss to the Nets and not returning. The Bulls are expected to pinpoint a clearer timeline for Dunn's return once he visits a doctor, likely early this week. Chandler Hutchison is expected to see the biggest boost in playing time while Dunn is out for at least Sunday's game, and likely additional contests to follow.