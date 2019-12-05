Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Nears double-double in win
Satoransky supplied 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Satorasnky made up for an off night shooting the ball by getting to the line a season-high nine times. He's now topped double-figures in each of his past six games and is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 31.2 minutes during that span. While Satoransky won't blow owners away with his day-to-day production, he's found a steady role at the helm of the Bulls' offense and is generating respectable enough numbers to be worthy of a roster spot in standard formats.
