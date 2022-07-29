Satoransky has signed with a team in Spain, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Satoransky has played at least 55 games in each of the last six seasons, and he averaged 3.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game over 55 appearances with the Spurs and Pelicans last year. However, he'll elect to head to Europe for the 2022-23 season.
