Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Monday
Satoransky is considered probable for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Satoransky should be in line for his usual role in the starting lineup, but the Bulls list him on the injury report with a sore toe for the second straight game. He played through the ailment Friday against the Blazers to finish with 12 points and eight assists in 30 minutes.
