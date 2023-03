Stanley (knee) logged five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 19 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 114-87 loss to the Hustle on Saturday.

Fortunately for Stanley, he sat out only one game because of the knee injury suffered before Rio Grande Valley's game Friday against Memphis. Though he is healthy again, injuries continue to limit him from receiving consistent playing time as a backup for the Vipers.