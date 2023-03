Stanley (undisclosed) logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes during the Vipers' 116-110 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Stanley, he did not have to sit out multiple games because of the undisclosed injury that prevented his availability Wednesday. Once again, he is expected to be a backup wing for preferred options Trevor Hudgins and Trhae Mitchell.