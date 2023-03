Stanley (undisclosed) logged seven points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 22 minutes during the Vipers' 123-115 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Once again, Stanley sat out only once before returning from an undisclosed injury. And like before, he is expected to continue being a backup wing for wings Trevor Hudgins and Trhae Mitchell.