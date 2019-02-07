Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Headed to Cleveland
Knight has been traded to Cleveland in a three-team trade that will send Iman Shumpert to the Rockets and Alec Burks to the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Knight hasn't seen much action this season, playing in just 12 games and averaging just 9.8 minutes. It's unclear what Knight's role will be in Cleveland, but it likely won't be a large role, as the Cavaliers will likely continue to rely on rookie Collin Sexton running the point.
