Neto isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus New Orleans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Neto will be replaced by Darius Garland in the starting lineup Friday. The veteran point guard has come off the bench in all but one of his appearances this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Near double-double in first start•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Falls out of rotation•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Season high in scoring off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Five points, four assists Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Solid in return•