Neto is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets with a strained left hamstring.
Neto has been in and out of the Cavaliers rotation as of late, seeing the court just four times this month. Although his potential absence could leave a couple more minutes for Ricky Rubio, it's unlikely his availability will impact the rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Moves back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Near double-double in first start•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Falls out of rotation•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Season high in scoring off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Raul Neto: Five points, four assists Saturday•