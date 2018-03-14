Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday, could start upon return
Hood (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Suns, but could be in line for a starting role once he returns, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hood was upgraded to questionable prior to the game, but has ultimately been ruled out. However, Kyle Korver is replacing J.R. Smith in the starting unit, and the latter's demotion could prove to be permanent. Thus, Hood could be looking at a starting role once he regains his health. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
