Hood (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A lower-back strain prevented Hood from playing in Sunday's loss to the Lakers. Though he was originally listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest, he's apparently feeling better than anticipated after morning shootaround. If he does end up taking the floor, the team may opt to ease him back into things.