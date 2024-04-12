Merrill (neck) won't play Friday against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Merrill was added to the injury report as doubtful, and this latest update confirms that he'll remain sidelined. He'll be considered day-to-day leading up to Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.
