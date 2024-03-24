Jerome (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Heat and is without a clear return timeline.

Jerome hasn't played since the Cavaliers' second game of the season Oct. 27, when he suffered a right ankle impingement/sprain in a 108-105 loss to the Thunder. After he failed to move past the injury through rest and rehab, Jerome underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on the ankle Jan. 23, but updates have been scarce regarding where the veteran guard currently stands in his recovery from the procedure. Consider Jerome week-to-week until the Cavaliers provide an update on his status.