Cavaliers' Tyler Cook: Inks standard contract
Cook has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Cook was previously on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, but they've seemingly been impressed by his work. That said, his NBA minutes thus far have been limited. He's played 17 total minutes, racking up 12 points, five rebounds and one steal.
