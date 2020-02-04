Cook scored 28 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT) and added nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Cook has signed a pair of 10-day contracts with Cleveland this month and apparently needed some minutes in the G League. He certainly showed he's a better fit for the NBA as he came just one board shy of a double-double while leading Canton in scoring.