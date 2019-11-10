Wanamaker mustered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

The 30-year-old sophomore has seen his minutes uptick slightly, playing 12 minutes per game relative to the 10 minutes per contest he provided during his rookie season. The bullish point guard seems more confident in his approach and is shooting better from outside through eight games. Yes, the sample size is small, but at 7-1, all of Boston's players are looking good. The C's now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.