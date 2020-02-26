Wanamaker totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Portland.

Wanamaker, who had been struggling of late, produced a solid performance in the win. He has been seeing additional run with Kemba Walker (knee) on the sidelines but this was the first time he has been able to capitalize on the opportunity. Unfortunately, Walker could return as soon as Wednesday, news that would see Wanamaker relegated to a minimal role moving forward.