Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Scores 13 points Tuesday
Wanamaker totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Portland.
Wanamaker, who had been struggling of late, produced a solid performance in the win. He has been seeing additional run with Kemba Walker (knee) on the sidelines but this was the first time he has been able to capitalize on the opportunity. Unfortunately, Walker could return as soon as Wednesday, news that would see Wanamaker relegated to a minimal role moving forward.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Sees 22 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Clear of injury report•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Likely to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Another sound effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Logs 26 minutes, scores 15 in win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Dishes out five dimes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...