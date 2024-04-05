Davison posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in Thursday's 119-112 win over Delaware in the G League playoffs.

Davison led the way for G League's Maine in Thursday's postseason victory, handing out a game-best assist total while leading all Celtics in scoring in a well-rounded performance. Davison has appeared in 28 G League games this season, averaging 20.8 points, 8.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.4 minutes per contest.