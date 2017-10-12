Celtics' Jonathan Holmes: Waived by Celtics
Holmes was waived by the Celtics on Thursday.
Holmes spent most of last year in the G-League, posting 12.8 points and 6.5 boards for the Canton Charge. With the news coming down the pipeline that he's been cut, it seems probable he'll head back to the G-League.
