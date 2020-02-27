Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Barely plays during win
Ojeleye received only one minute of playing time during Wednesday's 114-103 road win in Utah.
Over Boston's last seven games, the hulking wing has averaged only 7.5 minutes of run with one DNP-CD. Coach Brad Stevens likes to experiment with his rotations and Ojeleye is currently experiencing a brief downturn in floor time. The third year veteran is still averaging 14 minutes per game this season, a nice boost up from last season's 11 minutes per contest. Look for Ojeleye to receive more run Saturday at home versus Houston's small ball lineups.
