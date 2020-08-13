Waters had seven points (2-14 FG, 1-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and five steals in Thursday's loss to Washington.

Making his first career start, and first appearance in Orlando, Waters had a horrific day shooting the ball, but he helped make up for it with a big game on the defensive end. The rookie out of LSU spent most of the regular season in the G League.