Waters logged 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Waters logged South Bay's best point tally Monday. However, he will not score 23 points regularly while being a less backup option to other guards like Mac McClung and Mason Jones.