Clemons logged 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-87 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Clemons continues to show how he is currently the Maine Celtics' best all-around player. He has averaged 20.4 points, 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds across his last 19 G League games.