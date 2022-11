Clemons compiled 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes in Sunday's 121-105 win over Iowa.

Clemons scored eight of his 17 points in a three-minute span in the second quarter. He's provided a spark off the bench through five games for Windy City and is averaging 15.8 points in 22.5 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old has been particularly effective from three-point range, nailing 44.7 percent of his attempts.